BTIG Research Cuts Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Price Target to $12.00

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIXX. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.10 price objective on Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, June 20th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Homology Medicines to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Homology Medicines Stock Down 3.6 %

FIXX stock opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Homology Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

