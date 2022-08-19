BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. BSQUARE has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

