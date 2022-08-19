Brokers Offer Predictions for Immunocore Holdings plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunocore in a research report issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.95). The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

IMCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Immunocore Trading Down 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Read More

