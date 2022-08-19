Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sienna Senior Living Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report released on Sunday, August 14th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIA. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.75 to C$16.25 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$16.34.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

Sienna Senior Living Announces Dividend

SIA opened at C$13.90 on Wednesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$12.32 and a 12-month high of C$16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.60, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 25.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.18%.

About Sienna Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.