Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) PT at $50.17

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Melius started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.20. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 35.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth about $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 244,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

