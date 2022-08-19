Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Roger E. Kahn Buys 67,035 Shares

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 67,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $93,178.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,907.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

