Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,550.53.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,144.73 on Monday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,890.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,125.22.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 96.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,126,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Booking by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booking by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

