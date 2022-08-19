Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.66

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 93876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
Bonterra Resources Trading Down 1.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$82.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.
Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Bonterra Resources
About Bonterra Resources
Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.
Featured Stories
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.