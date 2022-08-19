Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.66

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 93876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Bonterra Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$82.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bonterra Resources

About Bonterra Resources

In related news, Director Marc-André Pelletier purchased 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at C$385,000. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 111,400 shares of company stock worth $80,060.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

