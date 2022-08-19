BMO Capital Markets Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $223.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRM. Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.30.

CRM stock opened at $187.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a PE ratio of 182.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,612,605. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $437,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

