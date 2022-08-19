BMO Capital Markets Cuts Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target to $2.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Aptinyx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.17.

Aptinyx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APTX opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

Aptinyx ( NASDAQ:APTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptinyx

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

Featured Stories

