BMO Capital Markets Boosts Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$50.00

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NPIFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Northland Power Price Performance

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $36.03.

Northland Power Cuts Dividend

About Northland Power

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.0768 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

