Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Director Sells $1,368,200.00 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $1,368,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,535,653.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $64.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.86) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BPMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $123.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

See Also

