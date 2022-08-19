bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Raised to $3.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 48.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $448.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.29. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.72.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 130.19% and a negative net margin of 2,141.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,696.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,740 shares in the company, valued at $894,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $146,664 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $236,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,199,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,972,000 after acquiring an additional 195,005 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,215,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,136,000 after buying an additional 283,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in bluebird bio by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 40,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

