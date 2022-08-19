Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Raised to $13.50

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by DA Davidson to $13.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLBD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Bird from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research note on Monday.

Blue Bird stock opened at $12.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 132.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blue Bird will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 321,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 166,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blue Bird by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

