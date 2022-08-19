Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $2,559,980.80 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 428,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,614,425.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 5,485 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $343,525.55.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $1,952,971.90.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $1,850,507.80.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,202.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30.

Block Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE SQ traded down $5.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.36. The stock had a trading volume of 12,946,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,911,197. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 2.45. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Block by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 1.7% in the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Block by 7.2% in the first quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Wedbush lowered their target price on Block from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Block from $150.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.34.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

