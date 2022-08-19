BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives C$9.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BBGet Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.60 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB opened at C$8.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.06. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42.

BlackBerry (TSE:BBGet Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$213.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.2284156 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

