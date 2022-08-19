BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Receives C$9.10 Consensus PT from Analysts

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.12.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.60 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

BlackBerry Price Performance

BB opened at C$8.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.06. The firm has a market cap of C$5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.75. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$6.13 and a twelve month high of C$15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.42.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry ( TSE:BB Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$213.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.2284156 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

