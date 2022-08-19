Bitgear (GEAR) Market Capitalization Achieves $117,940.41

Bitgear (GEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Bitgear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Bitgear has a market capitalization of $117,940.41 and $191.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00740250 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Bitgear Coin Profile
Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,931 coins. Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear.
Bitgear Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.