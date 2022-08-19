Bistroo Price Reaches $0.0182 on Major Exchanges (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Bistroo coin can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $791,384.03 and $56,982.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.72 or 0.00790863 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Bistroo
Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 coins. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @BistrooIO.
Buying and Selling Bistroo
Receive News & Updates for Bistroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bistroo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.