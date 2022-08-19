BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Cap Reaches $12.12 Million

BioPassport Token (BIOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 10% against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a total market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $247,595.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BioPassport Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,103,460 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1.

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

