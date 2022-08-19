Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $208-211 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.54 million. Bill.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.23-$0.38 EPS.

Bill.com Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,612,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,681. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $89.87 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of -51.70 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.77 and its 200-day moving average is $165.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bill.com to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $229.05.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $117,099.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $350,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,212. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after purchasing an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Bill.com by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 546,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,991,000 after buying an additional 44,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,974,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 93.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 74,134 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

