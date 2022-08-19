B&G Foods (BGS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/13/2022 – B&G Foods was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2022 – B&G Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $20.00.

8/8/2022 – B&G Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – B&G Foods had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

8/5/2022 – B&G Foods was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2022 – B&G Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 0.26.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.03%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

