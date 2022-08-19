Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives $73.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Mizuho cut their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,198,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,462,000 after purchasing an additional 196,566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,565.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 97,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 57,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $59.50 on Friday. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

