Berenberg Bank Reiterates “GBX 4,300” Price Target for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,800 ($58.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($64.04) to GBX 5,350 ($64.64) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

Shares of LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,946.50 ($59.77) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of £80.16 billion and a PE ratio of 555.79. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,933.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,447.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 87.14%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

