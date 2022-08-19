Berenberg Bank Lowers Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target to €54.95

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUYGet Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €60.25 ($61.48) to €54.95 ($56.07) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €50.50 ($51.53) to €52.50 ($53.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €34.50 ($35.20) to €33.30 ($33.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €26.00 ($26.53) target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €35.00 ($35.71) to €38.00 ($38.78) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.27. 270,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 39.25 and a current ratio of 52.03. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

