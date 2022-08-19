BENQI (QI) Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

BENQI (QI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, BENQI has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $42.06 million and approximately $3.53 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BENQI

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,686,016,085 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

