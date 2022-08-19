Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BXRBF opened at $6.47 on Monday. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.47.

About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business, and Agribusiness segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

