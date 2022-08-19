Benchmark Trims Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Target Price to $10.00

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Benchmark to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 10.33.

NASDAQ RGTI opened at 5.67 on Monday. Rigetti Computing has a 1 year low of 3.25 and a 1 year high of 12.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 4.44. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 18.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.06 by -0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total value of 25,330.74. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at 2,426,306.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mike Harburn sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 40,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 786,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,483,171.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.43, for a total transaction of 25,330.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 547,699 shares in the company, valued at 2,426,306.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,204 shares of company stock worth $912,021 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allen Operations LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

