Benchmark Lowers Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $100.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Freshpet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.23.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $47.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 414.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.