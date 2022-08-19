Barrington Research Trims Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Target Price to $25.00

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kelly Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.31 on Monday. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $694.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Donald R. Parfet purchased 11,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kelly Services by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Kelly Services by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Further Reading

