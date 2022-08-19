Barclays Raises Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $25.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northland Securities cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.69.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 684.42 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a negative return on equity of 308.27%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,552.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ty P. Daul purchased 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,073,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,238 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 3,451.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 153,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 149,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,426,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,269,000 after acquiring an additional 694,386 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,787,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

