Barclays Lowers National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$91.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$93.00 to C$91.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NA. CIBC increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. CSFB set a C$106.00 price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$101.32.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$93.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$82.38 and a 1-year high of C$106.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$93.79.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported C$2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.21 by C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.729999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

About National Bank of Canada

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.