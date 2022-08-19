Barclays Increases Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Price Target to $21.00

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SGFY has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Signify Health Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $21.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.44. Signify Health has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $27.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.57 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Signify Health by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Signify Health by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 228,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

About Signify Health

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.