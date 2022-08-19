Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$89.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.99.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

