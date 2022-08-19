Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$140.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by Barclays from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$156.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$155.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$146.71.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

TSE BMO opened at C$135.71 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$126.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$137.27. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$118.79 and a one year high of C$154.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$91.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.12 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.66 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.3899996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

