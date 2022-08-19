Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Given New $10.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.13.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

BW stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.82 million, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 111.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

