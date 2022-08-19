B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 392.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Shopify by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. KGI Securities lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.49.

Shopify Price Performance

About Shopify

Shares of SHOP opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day moving average of $51.98. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.72 and a 52 week high of $176.29.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.