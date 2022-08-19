B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,841 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,478,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 449.0% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,503,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,647 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $18,383,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $12,797,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $9,879,000.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.