B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 217,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 565,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,205,000 after purchasing an additional 38,878 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 85,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 67,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $248.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.89.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

