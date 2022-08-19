B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW opened at $216.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.42.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.