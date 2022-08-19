B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274,227 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 28,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.4 %

Bank of America stock opened at $36.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

