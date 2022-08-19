B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 82 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 204.5% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VTI opened at $214.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

