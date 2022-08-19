B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $60,417,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,645 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $17,240,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $14,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 513,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

STWD stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $23.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.