Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

AYRWF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Ayr Wellness Trading Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.17. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $111.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

