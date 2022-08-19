Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AVLR. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avalara from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Avalara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Avalara from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.79.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $91.80 on Monday. Avalara has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.08.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,738,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

