Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AVLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Avalara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut Avalara from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut Avalara from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut Avalara to a neutral rating and set a $93.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.79.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $91.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 1.08. Avalara has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $1,836,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,590,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

