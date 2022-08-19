AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) EVP Sells $223,241.62 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.38, for a total value of $223,241.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $126.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $35,409,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at $681,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.29.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

