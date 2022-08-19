Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $589.79

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 589.79 ($7.13) and traded as high as GBX 663.60 ($8.02). Auto Trader Group shares last traded at GBX 658.40 ($7.96), with a volume of 1,098,371 shares trading hands.

AUTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 660 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($8.70) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 516 ($6.23) to GBX 601 ($7.26) in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 710.13 ($8.58).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 591.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 613.61. The company has a market cap of £6.36 billion and a PE ratio of 2,566.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. Auto Trader Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

In related news, insider Nathan Coe sold 82,591 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.06), for a total value of £482,331.44 ($582,807.44).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

