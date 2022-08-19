Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Auckland International Airport (OTCMKTS:AUKNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Auckland International Airport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Auckland International Airport Trading Up 0.9 %
AUKNY opened at $23.90 on Friday. Auckland International Airport has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $29.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.42.
Auckland International Airport Company Profile
Auckland International Airport Limited provides airport facilities, supporting infrastructure, and aeronautical services in Auckland, New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Aeronautical, Retail, and Property. The Aeronautical segment offers services that facilitate the movement of aircraft, passengers, and cargo, as well as utility services, which support the airport; and leases space for facilities, such as terminals.
