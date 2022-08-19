AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 756,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 51,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,868,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,162,000 after purchasing an additional 420,770 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 54,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 570,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,573,540. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

