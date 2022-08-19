AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 313.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 756,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 51,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,868,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,162,000 after purchasing an additional 420,770 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in AT&T by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 54,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Trading Down 0.3 %
AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 570,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,573,540. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.