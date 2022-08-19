Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5,030.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,371,000 after purchasing an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 172,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU opened at $105.42 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

